Networking, lead generation, and expert lectures: after a successful premiere, the knowledge and networking platform iba.Connecting Experts enters its second round from October 25–28, 2021. The Gesellschaft für Handwerksmessen, the organizer of the iba global trade fair, offers the market a tried and tested concept with new impulses towards the end of the year.

In autumn, iba.Connecting Experts gives the baking industry the opportunity to present its innovations in the usual iba rhythm, and to network once again. This time, participants can exchange ideas with regular customers and new contacts over a full four days. The virtual space will set the course for the 2022 business year, and a live reunion at iba 2023.





Enhanced functions in autumn

The four pillars CONNECT, DISCOVER, LEARN, and ENTERTAIN, which proved to be successful in the spring, will again form the foundation of the digital event in autumn. Needs from the market were specifically addressed in order to take iba.Connecting Experts to the next level. Susann Seidemann, director of iba, said: “We bring supply and demand together even more efficiently and individually. The new features are product demonstrations, the search for key topics and interest-based recommendations. In the future, visitors will be able to specify their interests when registering and thus receive precisely tailored recommendations for presentations, products or exhibitors—an added value for all sides.”





The platform for innovation, global exchanges, and trends

Renowned industry experts are shaping iba.Connecting Experts. In particular, the innovation stands of DIOSNA Dierks & Söhne GmbH, TREIF Maschinenbau GmbH, and VMI SA offer an insight into the future of the baking industry. Other exhibitors such as Somengil S.A. and MIWE Michael Wenz GmbH showcase sustainability and energy efficiency in the area of innovations.



Countdown for exhibitors: reunion and premiere



For some it will be a reunion with new impulses, and for others it will be the premiere. The plant manufacturer Zeppelin Systems is one of the new exhibitors that will be virtually on board, and will contribute not only to product demonstrations but also a presentation to the program. Dr. Christian Faber, senior technology consulting, will present the topic: "DymoMix: Pre-mixer for batch and continuously produced doughs for the bakery industry." Ingo Pütz, head of sales food processing plants, Zeppelin Systems, said: "iba.Connecting Experts is a great opportunity to showcase our products and innovations: from the presentation of our DymoMix for the bakery industry right through to the trend market for meat substitutes. Here we offer technologies for efficient processing." Exhibitors can register exclusively until September 17, 2021 at connecting.iba.de and contribute to the industry dialogue with a booth or a lecture. Visitors can now also register for free using the link registration.