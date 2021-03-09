Only a few more days left until the first global industry meeting of the year. For participants from already more than a hundred countries, everything at iba.CONNECTING EXPERTS from 15th to 17th of March 2021 will revolve around global networking, new business contacts, the presentation of innovations and products as well as expert lectures.

One platform and 72 hours of professional knowledge exchange

iba.CONNECTING EXPERTS is based on the construct of four pillars that bring together experts from all over the world interactively. 'Learn' stands for the supporting program and the exchange between experts, 'Connect' for networking and (new) business contacts, 'Discover' for discovering trends and innovations and 'Entertain' for infotainment related to the baking industry, such as virtual bakery visits around the globe.

In addition to networking and product presentations, the main focus at iba.CONNECTING EXPERTS is on specialist online lectures. Partners such as the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) and exhibitors such as Lesaffre, GEA or Puratos contribute to the supporting program with online lectures while visitors and exhibitors alike receive new business impulses. Experts from various time zones will be giving talks on current topics, such as the use of robotic solutions for more efficiency in the operational process or clever concepts for the bakery trade of the future. Thus, 'Learn', as one of the four pillars of iba.CONNECTING EXPERTS, offers added value for all participants and provides the latest trends and specific recommendations to take action for the New Normal.

The expert presentations will be available all around the globe in different time zones, either in German and/or in English, and are free of charge for all participants. During or partly after the lectures, there will be the opportunity to interact live with the speaker and thus to exchange further and to deepen impulses.

Presentations include: