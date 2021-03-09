Only a few more days left until the first global industry meeting of the year. For participants from already more than a hundred countries, everything at iba.CONNECTING EXPERTS from 15th to 17th of March 2021 will revolve around global networking, new business contacts, the presentation of innovations and products as well as expert lectures.
One platform and 72 hours of professional knowledge exchange
iba.CONNECTING EXPERTS is based on the construct of four pillars that bring together experts from all over the world interactively. 'Learn' stands for the supporting program and the exchange between experts, 'Connect' for networking and (new) business contacts, 'Discover' for discovering trends and innovations and 'Entertain' for infotainment related to the baking industry, such as virtual bakery visits around the globe.
In addition to networking and product presentations, the main focus at iba.CONNECTING EXPERTS is on specialist online lectures. Partners such as the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) and exhibitors such as Lesaffre, GEA or Puratos contribute to the supporting program with online lectures while visitors and exhibitors alike receive new business impulses. Experts from various time zones will be giving talks on current topics, such as the use of robotic solutions for more efficiency in the operational process or clever concepts for the bakery trade of the future. Thus, 'Learn', as one of the four pillars of iba.CONNECTING EXPERTS, offers added value for all participants and provides the latest trends and specific recommendations to take action for the New Normal.
The expert presentations will be available all around the globe in different time zones, either in German and/or in English, and are free of charge for all participants. During or partly after the lectures, there will be the opportunity to interact live with the speaker and thus to exchange further and to deepen impulses.
Presentations include:
-
Gira – Medium and long-term impacts of Covid-19 crisis on the European bakery markets and players
Gira will provide clear insight into the impact of the Covid-19 crisis at each level of the bakery supply chain: what will be the key bakery consumption trends, to which extent will consumer purchasing behaviors change and do we expect foodservice sectors to ever recover?
15.03.2021 – more time slots available online
18:45 - 19:15 (UTC+01:00) English
-
IBIE – Automation: Robotic Solutions for Efficiency and Labor
The International Baking Industry Exposition will refer to using Robotics in food production facilities with regard to the increased need to reduce labor on production lines, increase social distancing and decrease number of product touches from production through packaging and shipping.
16.03.2021 – more time slots available online
07:15 - 07:45 (UTC+01:00) English
-
Puratos – The future of bread lies in its past
Join Puratos for a tour in one of the most unique places in the bakery world: In the sourdough library they are collecting and preserving this very unique heritage from the past.
17.03.2021 – more time slots available online
12:30 - 13:00 (UTC+01:00) English
-
GEA – The route to Zero Emission
GEA will provide the main steps that GEA Bakery is taking towards implementing a greener production line while guaranteeing energy saving and focus on reducing the environmental impact of their ovens, as well as anticipating a new solution for a zero-emission goal.
17.03.2021 – more time slots available online
04:00 - 04:30 (UTC+01:00) English