72 hours of meeting new people and establishing new contacts: iba is once again responding to the industry’s needs by showing its power as a trend-setter and driving force. In light of the current restrictions and lack of exchange within the industry, it is expanding its portfolio to include a virtual format: iba.CONNECTING EXPERTS. The three-day kick off event for global networking is set to take place in February 2021 to fill the gap of business opportunities early in advance before iba opens its doors live from 24th to 28th of October 2021 at Fairground Munich, ringing in the next round of high-quality business contacts.

iba, the world’s leading trade fair for the baking and confectionary industry, has always stood for international market relevance, new contacts, knowledge transfer, and innovation. To live up to this claim, the team headed by project manager Cathleen Kabashi will be bringing together global experts in the course of iba.CONNECTING EXPERTS from 1st to 3rd of February 2021. The basic concept: international networking and new contacts in February, more in-depth and personal business relationships, and products to experience in Munich in October.

Strong impulses within the industry in February 2021

The new format will serve as a global meeting place and, with its digital premiere, will be primarily aimed at the process and packaging technology market segment. The focus will be on lead generation, knowledge transfer, product presentations, and networking. Exhibitors will present their new products virtually and via direct interaction, as well as maintaining and expanding business relationships, while attendees will receive business impulses that are now urgently needed – by means of moving images, high-quality content, and specialist talks.

‘We are constantly in contact with our customers, and we are aware of the strong need for exchange and the necessity of reliable, successful discussion platforms. Numerous innovations have emerged; the industry has adapted, and – as a result of the current situation – come up with new ideas for itself. The new format will gather international industry experts in February, setting the course for customer interaction and leads that can network at the first industry meeting point of the year. It will satisfy their pent-up demand digitally and securely,’ says Cathleen Kabashi.

Michael Wippler, president of the Central Association of the German Bakery Trade, adds: ’iba is constantly evolving in its role as a market leader and trade fair for genuine innovations, new products, and premieres. We are always one step ahead, and we are looking forward to yet another innovation this year: a totally new format! This exchange is to reaffirm our role as pioneers and to send an important message to the industry.’

The best of both worlds – iba 2021

The partners of the fair also welcome the innovative concept. Kerwin Brown, CEO of Bakery Equipment Manufacturers & Allieds (BEMA), speaks for his members and makes clear the high value of iba, and especially of the new complementary offer for him and the industry: ‘iba is a must-attend event for our global industry and iba.CONNECTING EXPERTS offers us even more opportunities amid these unprecedented times to create meaningful connections with new international partners and to conduct business.’

Right now, being digital is the one thing that connects us all and makes it possible for everybody to communicate. Personal business contacts and consulting, product demonstrations as well as the atmosphere and opportunities that arise when an entire industry comes together live, will be on the table once again at iba 2021 in autumn. ’I cannot download such an experience with all its senses and emotions, but right now we can create a space for contacts to be made. This will have the chance to develop in the build-up to the on-site event,’ says Cathleen Kabashi, summing up the decision to hold this new generation of trade fairs.

For more information, please refer to connecting.iba.de.