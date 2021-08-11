Company: Kellogg Co.

Website: www.rxbar.com

Introduced: August 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $12.99-$25.99

Product Snapshot: RXBAR recently re-released two of its favorite limited time offerings: its Pumpkin Spice and Pumpkin Spice Peanut Butter bars.

RXBAR Pumpkin Spice is like a pumpkin pie packed with protein. No tricks, just treats!

RX Pumpkin Spice Peanut Butter will make fall your favorite season (if it isn't already). Just like pumpkin, cinnamon and allspice make everything cozier, RXBAR added egg whites for protein and dates for sweetness to make peanut butter better too.

Both bars are made with the brand’s signature, high-quality core ingredients—egg whites, nuts and dates—with the addition of simple, fall-inspired favorites like real pumpkin and cinnamon to create the cozy autumn feeling fans know and love.

RXBAR Pumpkin Spice and RX Pumpkin Spice Peanut Butter pack in 12 and 9 grams of protein respectively, while touting 0 grams of added sugar and a gluten-free ingredient list for a better-for-you way to indulge this fall.

With both available in convenient, single-serve packs, fans can get their pumpkin spice fix wherever their fall plans take them—from road trips to hikes and everything in between.

Starting Monday, August 16, 2021, RXBAR Pumpkin Spice and Pumpkin Spice Peanut Butter are available for purchase online at RXBAR.com and in select grocery, specialty and mass retailers across the U.S. RXBAR Pumpkin Spice retails for $25.99 for a 12-count box, and RX Pumpkin Spice Peanut Butter retails for $12.99 for a 10-count box.