Company: ProMach

Website: www.promachbuilt.com

Equipment Snapshot: Orion Packaging Systems, a ProMach brand, will be exhibiting several of its stretch and pallet wrapping solutions, including the newly redesigned S-Carriage InstaThread Pre-stretch Film Carriage, in booth C-3229, at PACK EXPO 2021, Sept. 27–29, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Launched just this summer, the new S-Carriage brings several advantages to customers, including the ability to save up to 15 percent on film per load—a substantial savings to help offset the rising cost of film seen over the past year.

The S-Carriage really improves upon what many consider to be the most important component of a stretch wrapper—the carriage. At heart of the design are two pre-stretched rollers. Film travels in an S pattern around the rollers, providing over 180° of film contact to reduce slippage and neckdown. The result is a consistent pre-stretch of 260 percent at different tensions and 1” less neckdown. In other words, achieving this consistent level of pre-stretch means the customer can wrap faster while receiving better film yield; it reduces film acquisition costs for shippers and improves end-user sustainability through less waste.

The S-Carriage provides consistency and a unified experience for customers as it works across Orion’s entire stretch wrapping product line. On average, the S-Carriage enables customers to increase their loads per roll of film from 135 to 154, which equals a monthly savings of about $100. The S-Carriage allows customers to wrap faster, while reducing film and saving money.

PACK EXPO 2021 attendees will also see how Orion added strength to the base frame and turntable support of its turntable pallet wrapping systems, making them more robust than ever before.

Orion has replaced the “candle stick” base frames and phenolic casters of its Flex line with one universal ring bearing frame. This change simplifies fabrication and assembly with a standard, universal ring bearing, enabling the Flex line to handle a maximum load capacity of up to 6,000 pounds. The addition of universal ring bearings makes the Flex line (LPA, LPD, HPA and HPD) more reliable with increased uptime, all while reducing overall maintenance costs.

Orion’s Flex line of semi-automatic and automatic turntable pallet wrapping systems are cost effective, rugged and reliable machines that provide users with all the features needed to wrap pallet loads quickly and efficiently, while using the least amount of stretch film.

Orion is also bringing a Sentry LP Entry Level Wrapper to PACK EXPO 2021. The Sentry LP is an ideal entry-level wrapper for users looking to add automation into their pallet wrapping processes.

The Sentry LP is a semi-automatic machine that comes with a seven-inch color touch screen HMI controls package for easy operation, quick trouble shooting and better overall load protection. The Sentry LP is a great cost-effective option for those users looking to eliminate manual wrapping.

Finally, show attendees can watch animation videos of Orion’s MA-DX LoPro Drag Chain Conveyor and Rotary Tower Automatic (RTC) Stretch Wrapper.

The MA-DX LoPro Drag Chain Conveyor System is a safe and efficient method to wrap and move tall pallets of product. The LoPro Drag Chain Conveyor System can accept three pallets at one time, allowing it to be operated by just one person, which saves on labor costs.

Orion’s Rotary Tower Automatic (RTC) Stretch Wrapper is a space-saving rotary automatic wrapper that easily integrates with new or existing conveyance. The RTC is an ideal solution for easy integration with 18” pass-height conveyors due to its compact size, affordability, and the option to expand with additional conveyance.

Plan to visit Orion in booth C-3229 at PACK EXPO 2021 to see how its pallet wrapping systems can add efficiency and safety to your applications.



