The Barry Callebaut Board of Directors has appointed Rogier van Sligter, currently co-president EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa), to sole president EMEA, effective October 1, 2021, following Andrew Fleming’s decision to pursue new career opportunities outside the Barry Callebaut Group.

Rogier van Sligter (born 1973, Dutch national) joined Barry Callebaut in 2004 as account manager. Prior to starting his journey in Barry Callebaut, he successfully onboarded his career in different marketing roles for various companies. In 2008, Rogier van Sligter became sales director Benelux & Nordics. From 2012 to 2016, he served as vice president Europe North before being promoted to vice president EEMEA (Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa). In this role, he led the continued expansion of the Group in EEMEA. In 2020 Rogier van Sligter was appointed co-president EMEA and member of the executive committee.

Rogier van Sligter holds a Bachelor degree in International Management from Haarlem Business School, the Netherlands.

"I want to thank Andrew for his invaluable contribution to Barry Callebaut’s growth over many years. In his 17 years with Barry Callebaut, Andrew played a vital role in growing our business, landing critical innovations, and securing our largest customers. Andrew championed the further expansion of our EMEA business into emerging markets and into more value-adding categories in support of smart growth, and with great success," says Peter Boone, CEO, Barry Callebaut Group.

"I congratulate Rogier on his appointment as president EMEA, in which role he will continue to apply his considerable experience and deep business insights to further implement the plan for the continued growth of our largest region," finishes Boone.