Company: SOMOS

Website: https://eatsomos.com/

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: Three Mexicans who put KIND Snacks on the map are teaming up to replace fake Mexican food that dominates American pantries with real Mexican—made in Mexico, the way Mexicans make it. With their new brand SOMOS, KIND Snacks Founder Daniel Lubetzky, former KIND CMO Miguel Leal, and former KIND Head of Product Innovation Rodrigo Zuloaga, want to transform American kitchens into real Mexican cocinas filled with easy-to-make food from the heart of Mexico.

SOMOS Founder & Executive Chairman and KIND Snacks Founder Daniel Lubetzky explains, "Until now, Americans have had to dine out to enjoy a real Mexican meal. At home, options have been limited to foods that don't actually exist in Mexico like fluorescent molded hard-shell yellow corn tortillas. SOMOS was created using inspiration from family recipes that have been passed down through generations and will introduce people to true Mexican cocina staples."

SOMOS is now taking wholesale orders for its inaugural product range of shelf-stable, slow cooked Mexican foods for easily preparing dishes like tacos, tostadas, nachos, or chilaquiles the Mexican way. The brand offers a variety of rices, beans, tortilla chips, salsas, and plant-based entrees—including smoky chipotle mushrooms; cauliflower tinga; and two kinds of "pea-cadillo," SOMOS' own plant-based alternative to ground beef—which can all be mixed and matched to create homemade Mexican meals. Distribution at this time is just chips & salsa on eatsomos.com; the full portfolio of products will roll out on the website and at retailers in January 2022.

Following its commitment to connecting American tables to food straight from the heart of Mexico, SOMOS is produced entirely in Mexico and sources the majority of its ingredients from local Mexican family farms. All foods are plant-based, gluten-free, and non-GMO, providing a refreshing alternative to what is currently on shelves today.

The chips selections include are $4.99 per 6-oz. bag, and include:

White Corn Tortilla Chips: Thick & Crunchy Tortilla Chips made with nixtamalized white corn masa flour, Non-GMO vegetable oil, sea salt and rosemary extract

Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Thick & Crunchy Tortilla Chips made the traditional way with stone-ground blue corn flour, Non-GMO Vegetable Oil, sea salt & rosemary

Says SOMOS Co-founder and CEO Miguel Leal, "While Americans often think of Mexican as being heavy on meat, cheese and greasy sauces, real Mexican food celebrates the natural vegetables, grains and legumes of its diverse geographies. SOMOS is committed to preserving the integrity of these ingredients and preparing our foods as close to the traditional way as possible, helping consumers make and enjoy delicious meals that are clean, sophisticated, and full of flavor."

SOMOS, which means "We Are" in Spanish, aspires to connect Mexico and the world by replacing a narrow view of Mexico with one as diverse as its food. SOMOS is currently cooking up ways to support Mexico's emerging artists, chefs, musicians, and social entrepreneurs, starting in 2022.



