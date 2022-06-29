SOMOS, a made-in-Mexico brand of foods by KIND Founder Daniel Lubetzky and two other Hispanic food industry leaders, has launched on Amazon and is available at retailers nationwide including select Albertsons, Sprout’s, Kroger, Meijer, and more. As of this month, SOMOS products are available at over 4,000 stores across the country.

Previously, SOMOS was only available direct-to-consumer at eatsomos.com.

The brand released an array of plant-based, ready to heat-and-eat Mexican staples, so that consumers can ditch the hard-shell tacos and canned beans. The brand's "Unusually Thick & Crunchy Tortilla Chips" are plant-based, gluten-free, and non-GMO, and include White Corn and Blue Corn options.

