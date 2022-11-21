To kick off the holidays, Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream, a philanthropic program that provides mentorship and capital to food and beverage businesses nationwide, has launched the Sam Adams “Baking the American Dream Kit.”

Providing all the trimmings to whip up a Sam Adams Winter Lager-inspired recipe, the custom kit is the perfect way for cookie fanatics and craft beer lovers alike to support small businesses. The new, one-of-a-kind cookie recipe kit includes dry ingredients from Hot Bread Kitchen of New York, NY and a seasonal spice blend from Colonel De Spices of Cincinnati, Ohio—both small businesses supported by Brewing the American Dream.

Complete with a Sam Adams pint glass cookie cutter, the kit will be available for purchase until December 21 on the Brewing the American Dream Marketplace, a one-stop shop for bespoke culinary goods that connects consumers across the country with local businesses.

Leslie Abbey, CEO of Hot Bread Kitchen said: “Brewing the American Dream has been a longstanding food entrepreneurship program partner and supported us in our growth as we create more Breadwinners in NYC. We’re excited to come full circle with this offering and what better way to do that than with a cookie kit to share the warmth this season.”

The Sam Adams Baking the American Dream Kit is available to ship nationwide for $50 now through December 21 at the Brewing the American Dream Marketplace. Proceeds will support the participating small businesses.

“The team at Brewing the American Dream has always supported our belief that every good recipe begins with the perfect spice blend," said Ashley Stewart, owner of Colonel De Spices. "Paired with Sam Adams Winter Lager that offers a full-bodied festive flavor with rich malt notes with a carol of cinnamon, ginger, and orange peel, this cookie kit is the perfect way to ‘spice’ up the celebration and lead the senses to the true spirit of the holidays.”



