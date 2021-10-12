Company: Frutta Bowls

Website: www.fruttabowls.com

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99-$11.29

Product Snapshot: Frutta Bowls, the nation’s fastest-growing superfoods café, has introduced new limited-time-only menu items to launch its Legends of Fall campaign that kicked off October 11, 2021. The new fall menu items feature protein bites, toast, and more, that offer Frutta Bowls’ guests a variety of options designed to create cozy memories.

The new items all feature a star ingredient: apples. Apples are known for being a superfood packed with antioxidants and fiber. As a result, they help improve gut health, bone health, and prevent a variety of health-related issues. Frutta Bowls guests can not only enjoy exciting new seasonal recipes, but also fuel their bodies with highly-nutritional ingredients, such as apples, almond butter and walnuts.

Frutta Bowls new Legends of Fall menu items will be available through Dec. 31, 2021, and are intended to create a fresh, healthy, flavorful, yet warm experience. They include:

Apple Cider Donut Smoothie – This smoothie is made with fresh apple cider, almond milk, banana, fresh apple, and cinnamon granola. SRP: $7.99.

This smoothie is made with fresh apple cider, almond milk, banana, fresh apple, and cinnamon granola. SRP: $7.99. Caramel Apple Bowl – This kale bowl is made with a kale base and topped with cinnamon granola, fresh apple, chopped walnuts, caramel sauce, and whipped cream. SRP: $10.99 (small), $11.29 (regular).

This kale bowl is made with a kale base and topped with cinnamon granola, fresh apple, chopped walnuts, caramel sauce, and whipped cream. SRP: $10.99 (small), $11.29 (regular). Apple Pie/Crisp Protein Bites – These protein bites are made using cinnamon granola, graham cracker, almond butter, vanilla whey protein, honey, and dried apples. SRP: $5.99.

Apple and Brie Toast – The toast is made using panini bread and topped with brie spread, fresh apple, chopped walnuts, honey, and cinnamon. SRP: $6.79.

“To create a festive fall experience, our new Legends of Fall menu items use the season’s most notable flavors, such as apples, honey, and cinnamon,” said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks, the parent company of Frutta Bowls. “These limited-time menu items embody sweet flavors and spices that we’ve come to enjoy and celebrate in the fall.”

Frutta Bowls goes beyond providing flavorful snacks and meals—it provides guests with nutritious and healthy ingredients intended to fuel the mind and body so guests leave feeling reenergized to accomplish their goals for the day. Packed with vitamin-rich ingredients and superfoods like acai, pitaya, kale, and a multitude of grains, fruits, vegetables, and nuts, the menu of customizable bowls, smoothies, toast, and protein bites also help boost immunity levels and provide necessary nutrients.