Company: Tim Hortons

Website: www.timhortons.com

Introduced: November 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99

Product Snapshot: Tim Hortons and Justin Bieber are proud to announce a partnership to collaborate on menu innovations and co-branded merchandise, all inspired by Justin’s fanatical love of the Tims brand.

On Monday, Justin posted an Instagram photo announcing the partnership—and dropped his email address hidden within the photo.

Tim Hortons guests in Canada and the United States will get their first taste of the collaboration on November 29, 2021, with the launch of a limited-edition selection of Timbiebs Timbits in Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle flavors.

Justin shared with the Tims team that Timbits are his favorite item on the menu, which led to a multi-stage journey to experiment with different flavor combinations and collaborate on the recipes that guests can soon try for themselves.

"Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine,” said Justin. “I grew up on Tim Hortons and it’s always been something close to my heart."

Tim Hortons is thrilled with how Justin has been all-in on this partnership, said Hope Bagozzi, chief marketing officer for Tim Hortons, including filming a fun TV commercial for the Timbiebs launch.

“What’s amazing about working with Justin is he has an authentic, lifelong relationship with Tims and he was so invested in working on Timbiebs and our future plans together,” said Bagozzi.

“He knows exactly what our guests already love about the Tims brand and he’s helping us deliver new menu innovations that we know they’re going to love. We’re really looking forward to what’s next.”







