Company: Eastern Standard Provisions Co.

Website: esprovisions.com

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $17.99-$68.99

Product Snapshot: Eastern Standard Provisions has introduced its new Liège Belgian Waffles.

Eastern Standard Provisions is an artisanal food company that is passionate about elevating the snack food experience. The company uses simple, natural ingredients to make handcrafted, artisanal soft pretzels, gourmet flavored salts, sugars, and sauces—and now, Liège Belgian Waffles.

These artisanal Liège-style Belgian Waffles are handcrafted to have a soft, brioche-like texture on the inside and layered with imported pearl sugar for a lightly caramelized outer crunch. The Belgian Waffles contain simple, natural ingredients free of artificial preservatives. As the artisanal waffles are handcrafted, they vary in shape and color.

They will be sold in packs of six waffles ($17.99), 12 waffles ($34.99), 18 waffles ($51.99), or 24 waffles ($68.99).



