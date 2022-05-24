Company: Eastern Standard Provisions Co.

Website: esprovisions.com

Introduced: May 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $8.99 (1-pack), $24.99 (3-pack)

Product Snapshot: Eastern Standard Provisions has announced its new Sourdough Hard Pretzel Pieces. In addition, it is debuting Honey Butter, a new flavor topping combination.

Eastern Standard Provisions believes the best things in life are made with care. The pretzels are crafted with natural ingredients (including real sourdough). The Sourdough Hard Pretzel Pieces are packaged in a re-sealable pouch, so customers can enjoy them at home or on the go.

