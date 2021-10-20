Company: Tim Hortons

Website: www.timhortons.com

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.25

Product Snapshot: Tim Hortons U.S. restaurants are celebrating Halloween this year with all treats and no tricks. The Halloween Sprinkle Donut is a classic yeast ring doughnut dipped in chocolate fondant and topped with festive orange sprinkles. This festive doughnut will make the perfect sweet to serve at Halloween parties or a treat to enjoy while carving pumpkins and making costumes.

Guests can enjoy this spook-tacular doughnut beginning October 27, 2021, while supplies last at participating Tim Hortons U.S. locations.



