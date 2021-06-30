Company: Tim Hortons

Website: www.timhortons.com

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.49

Product Snapshot: Celebrate summer with Tim Hortons U.S. On June 30th, the brand is bringing back a seasonal favorite for the Fourth of July.

Celebrate the Fourth of July with the Tim Hortons Independence Day Fireworks Donut, a yeast ring doughnut dipped in white fondant, decorated with blue and white sprinkles, and topped with red and white popping candy. This festive doughnut is available at all Tim Hortons U.S. locations from June 30th through July 5th, while supplies last. SRP for the doughnut is $1.49, but can vary by location.