Mondelēz International, Inc. has announced it is committing to a 2050 target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its full value chain. As part of its commitment, Mondelēz International has signed the Science Based Targets Initiative’s Business Ambition for 1.5°C, aligning its long-term emissions mitigation targets with the ambitious aim of limiting temperature rise in accordance with the Paris Agreement. Mondelēz International has also joined the United Nations Race to Zero Campaign to help build momentum towards a decarbonized economy. These commitments mark a bold step forward in Mondelēz International’s differentiated approach to sustainability that is helping drive lasting progress at scale and create long-term value for the business and its stakeholders.

“For the last several years, we’ve worked with the Science Based Targets initiative to reduce our emissions footprint and our announcement today will help accelerate our existing efforts to create a more sustainable snacking company,” said Dirk Van de Put, chairman and chief executive officer. “We’re transforming how we do business across our operations and with the suppliers and farmers we work with—from seeking to improve cocoa farming practices in West Africa to promoting regenerative agriculture in wheat fields in the Midwest United States.”

This new commitment builds on the company’s existing science-based targets set in 2020 developed to contribute to combatting climate change. Over the next two years, the company will lay out a time-bound plan including interim targets for its key emissions sources consistent with the 1.5°C protocol and will provide annual progress reviews for transparency as laid out by the Science Based Target initiative.

End-to-end approach to net zero target

Mondelēz International’s approach to ESG is designed with the goal of enabling the company to deliver lasting change at scale by prioritizing where it can have the greatest impact, focusing on innovative and measurable solutions, and collaborating to drive sector-wide transformation. The company will take an end-to-end approach in its aim to reach its net zero emissions target by focusing efforts across key areas and delivering against its existing goals and targets.

Sustainably sourced ingredients and packaging:

Source 100 percent cocoa volume for chocolate brands through Cocoa Life Program by 2025

Source 100 percent wheat volume for EU biscuits through the Harmony Program by 2022

Design 100 percent of packaging to be recycle ready by 2025

Reduce overall virgin plastic use by 5 percent and reduce overall virgin rigid plastic by 25 percent by 2025

Mondelēz International Operations:

Continue to convert global manufacturing electricity footprint to renewable energy

Reduce food waste by 15 percent in manufacturing and 50 percent in distribution by 2025

Work toward achieving energy efficiency for biscuit ovens and steam boilers

Start replacing thermal fuels (e.g., natural gas, diesel, gasoline) with “green” alternatives

Logistics:

Invest in new mobility concepts including electric and hydrogen trucks

Reduce warehouse emissions at both owned and third-party facilities by converting to renewable energy sources

Improve efficiency of distribution networks by optimizing routes, improving truck & container utilization, increasing intermodal solutions, and reducing traveled distances

Building on existing commitments and actions

“While we’ve already made significant progress, the road to net zero will require further transformation of our business as well as global collaboration across industries, sectors and landscapes,” said Chris McGrath, VP & chief of global impact & sustainability. “We will remain focused on leveraging proven models and available solutions, while at the same time using our scale and influence to help drive technical advancement, public-private collaboration and investment to incubate innovation.”

To date, the company’s continuous efforts to drive meaningful change at scale have led to significant progress in the sustainable sourcing of key ingredients and energy, water and waste reductions across company-owned manufacturing operations that the net zero target will build upon and accelerate. In the past year, the company made significant progress against, and exceeded many, of its existing 2020 and 2025 targets, including:

Sustainable Ingredients 2025 targets: 68 percent of cocoa volume for chocolate brands sourced through Cocoa Life Program 99 percent palm oil sourced from suppliers aligned to the company’s 2020 Palm Oil Action Plan

Environmental Impact 2020 achievements: 24 percent reduction in CO2e from manufacturing, exceeding the target of 15 percent 33 percent reduction in priority water usage, exceeding the target of 10 percent 31 percent reduction in total waste from manufacturing, exceeding the target of 20 percent



For further information on Mondelēz International’s sustainability strategy, goals and progress, please see the company’s 2020 Snacking Made Right Report.



