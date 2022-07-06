Veggies Made Great latest product innovation Keto Friendly Muffins, available in Cinnamon Roll and Chocolate Raspberry, were selected as "Best Muffins" in the Good Housekeeping 2022 Healthy Snack Awards in the "Fabulous Frozen Finds" category. The Keto Friendly muffins are low in sugar (1 gram), provide a good source of protein and fiber (5 grams/serving), and contain only five grams net carbs.

Veggies are the first and primary ingredient in every Veggies Made Great product. In addition to being gluten-free, the keto muffins contain 90 calories or less per serving.

The Good Housekeeping 2022 Healthy Snack Awards recognizes innovative, tasty snacks in the food space that meet specific criteria such as fiber and protein sources, being made with real ingredients, and caps on calories, sugar, and sodium per serving. Their panel of nutrition experts and taste testers evaluated over 5,300 samples before awarding this year’s winners. See the full list here.

