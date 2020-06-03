Veggies Made Great expands products and distribution at Target due to popular demand

Veggies Made Great has expanded its distribution in both number of stores and available product offerings at Target by popular consumer demand.

Veggies Made Great is a plant-based company that creatively combines clean and simple ingredients into veggie-rich prepared foods for everyday snacks and meals. The product line is allergy friendly (gluten free, soy free, peanut and tree nut free, with many dairy-free options) and always made with veggies as the first and primary ingredient. Veggies Made Great products offer the perfect solution for healthy, prepared products that can be purchased in bulk at Target, now with even more varieties than ever.

In June, Veggies Made Great products will be available in even more Target stores than ever before. In addition, Target will also begin offering two new Veggies Made Great varieties to keep up with the increasing consumer demand for convenient and nutrient dense prepared and frozen meals.

“We are thrilled to add nearly 1,000 Target Stores and more product variety to Target,” says Christine Luongo, brand manager of Veggies Made Great. “Target is an important retailer and we are so thrilled to be able provide Target consumers with even more great varieties of our convenient, veggie rich, nutritious, and allergy friendly options!”

Target currently sells Veggies Made Great in 3 flavors; the Double Chocolate Muffins, the Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins and the number one selling Superfood Veggie Cake made with a blend of seven different veggies, brown rice, and egg.

In June, Target will carry 2 new flavors; the popular Veggies Made Great Blueberry Oat Muffins and the top-selling Spinach Egg White Frittatas.

All Veggies Made Great products are loaded with nutrient-rich veggies and use vegetables as the first and primary ingredient. Whether the vegetables are hidden, like zucchini and carrots in the Muffins, or used to highlight the product, like kale, carrots and cauliflower, in the Superfood Veggie Cakes, Veggies Made Great makes eating your veggies delicious! The products are manufactured in a gluten free, peanut-free, tree nut-free, soy-free facility and every product in the Veggies Made Great product line is both allergy friendly and are made using clean and simple ingredients.

Beyond Target stores, Veggies Made Great products are available in retailers nationwide including Costco, Kroger, Shop Rite, Publix, Stop & Shop, Giant, Meijer, HEB, Ralph’s, Fry’s, and The Fresh Market. Veggies Made Great is also available for easy online purchase at thehealthfoodstore.com, shipt.com, Target.com, and Walmart.com.