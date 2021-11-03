Q&A with Frito-Lay: Sustainable packaging alternatives



Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery was recently able to talk to David Allen, vice president of sustainability, PepsiCo Foods North America, on Frito-Lay's new sustainable packaging alternatives.

Doug Peckenpaugh: Why is Frito-Lay investigating more-sustainable packaging alternatives for its brands?

David Allen: Frito-Lay, PepsiCo’s Food division in North America, is on a mission to build a more sustainable food system. This is why the company recently announced PepsiCo positive (pep+), its sustainability agenda that speaks of how the company will create growth and value by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for the planet and people.

pep+ will guide how PepsiCo will transform its business operations: from sourcing ingredients and making and selling its products in a more sustainable way; to leveraging its more than one billion connections with consumers each day to take sustainability mainstream and engage people to make choices that are better for themselves and the planet.

We want to be part of the solution and we’re making critical progress in our packaging sustainability journey through the introduction of at-home and industrially compostable snack packaging.

Frito-Lay has been investing in breakthrough food packaging technology and aims to design 100 percent of its packaging to be recyclable, compostable, biodegradable or reusable for its entire brand portfolio by 2025.To complement the Off the Eaten Path brand packaging pilot, Frito-Lay has partnered with TerraCycle for the collection of these bags, which will allow consumers to ship back empty bags free of charge to be commercially composted.

For every specially marked compostable Off the Eaten Path bag returned to TerraCycle by May 30, 2022, Off the Eaten Path will donate $1 to Ocean Conservancy (up to $192,000 will be donated).

DP: Why is it important to create packaging materials that are recyclable or biodegradable?

DA: Frito-Lay recognizes the important role we play in driving towards a circular economy and reducing packaging waste. That’s why we are investing in plans to scale circular food packaging that is recyclable, compostable, biodegradable, or reusable and sharing that technology to build a more sustainable food system for us all.

We see these new, industrially compostable Off The Eaten Path bags as a way for consumers to forge a new path forward in creating a world where packaging never becomes waste.

DP: What technology is involved with this packaging?

DA: The Off the Eaten Path packaging is made using PLA and is industrially compostable. We hope to further develop and use new technologies so that we can offer consumers a bag that will be compostable or biodegradable in more environments.

Producing the materials used for these bags creates 60 percent lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional packaging and eliminates waste.

DP: What is Frito-Lay’s timeline for implementing these new packaging technologies?

DA: The packaging is available on specially marked Off The Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps or Off The Eaten Path Veggie Crisps. These bags are currently available at Whole Foods Market and select retailers since August 2021. Currently, the pilot is ongoing and learnings from this pilot will enable us to consider expanding the pilot beyond a year.

DP: How does this packaging initiative fit into overall sustainability plans for PepsiCo?

DA: Our investments in breakthrough food packaging technology is part of PepsiCo’s overall pep+ transformation. pep+ is an end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how the company and its entire food and beverage portfolio will create growth and value by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for the planet and people. pep+ drives action and progress across three key pillars, bringing together a number of industry-leading 2030 goals under a comprehensive framework, with Frito-Lay already making significant advancements: