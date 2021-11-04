As the Official Chip and Dip of the National Football League (NFL), Tostitos has a long-standing history of bringing fans together to make lasting memories every football season. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or someone who simply loves the snacks on game day, Tostitos is here to make sure everyone can enjoy the football watching experience. As such, Tostitos will give one lucky winner the opportunity to experience an NFL game like never before with Romo in Your Ear. Through this national contest, former Cowboys quarterback turned NFL commentator Tony Romo has teamed up with Tostitos to create a first-of-its-kind earpiece—literally shaped as Tony Romo’s face—where the football legend will share his football expertise in real time through the earpiece with one lucky fan.

Starting today, football novices can head to Tostitos.com/Romo to enter to win themselves or nominate friends and family they think deserve a chance to have Romo in their ear. To enter, fans can simply fill out the application and submit a quick video that shares why they could use some help from Tony Romo on game day. If you’re unsure whether you may or may not need the help of Tony Romo to boost your football IQ, Tostitos created a customized quiz available on the site to test your football knowledge to help you find out if you should go pro or hit the bench. As a part of the campaign, Tostitos also released a :30 commercial today featuring Tony Romo, detailing how Romo in Your Ear works.

“It’s no secret football has been a passion of mine for many years, but something I love about the game are the moments off the field when you watch the game with friends and family, often around the chip and dip bowl,” says Tony Romo. “I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to team up with Tostitos for this fun collaboration that allows me to share my love of the game with even more people, no matter their level of football expertise.”

Aptly named Romo in your Ear, Tostitos created the Tony Romo look-a-like earpiece by taking multiple photos of Tony to capture all the details on his face and leveraging the images using a 3D printer—quite literally creating a tiny Romo in one’s ear. Wearing this earpiece, the winner will be able to hear Romo’s football expertise during an upcoming NFL game to repeat to their friends, allowing them to jump in on the conversation and shock their football-savvy companions.

The winning entry will be contacted on November 29, 2021, and Tostitos will help this novice get in on the football banter to make gameday with friends and family even more enjoyable. While wearing the Romo In Your Ear earpiece, Tostitos and the winner will surprise their friends and family with their newfound football smarts by hosting a viewing party in December to watch two NFL teams go head-to-head.

“As a brand rooted in creating fun and lasting moments, the NFL season is an important time where we can play a role in fostering that togetherness,” said Anya Schmidt, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. “We created Romo in Your Ear to offer fans of all levels of football knowledge a new and exciting way to enjoy game day. As someone known for fun play-by-plays, we know Tony will offer an incredible, once in a lifetime experience for this contest winner, while our fan favorite chips and dip will help our consumers become the hero of their tailgate or homegate this season.”

Thus far this season, NFL viewership continues to grow and beat last year’s viewership numbers as shared by the NFL, showing that fans are hungry to gather together to enjoy the game. Tostitos Scoops! and Tostitos Chunky Salsa Medium are the perfect snack for cheering on your team no matter if you are watching with football veterans or newbies, your best friends or new acquaintances.

For more information on how you can have the chance to have Romo in Your Ear, visit Tostitos.com/Romo. To stock your pantry with the necessary game day needs, visit snacks.com or retailers nationwide, and for customized recipes for your favorite NFL team, visit Tostitos.com/NFLTeamRecipes. And don’t forget to follow Tostitos on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.