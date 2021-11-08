Company: Pamela's Products

Website: www.pamelasproducts.com

Introduced: November 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.69

Product Snapshot: Pamela’s, a business in gluten-free pancake & baking mixes, snack bars, cookies, and graham crackers is launching a new contemporary and unifying look and feel for their brand after nearly thirty five years on the market. The new branding will focus on the recipes that can be made from Pamela’s products and cater to consumers looking to find allergen-friendly options for themselves and their families. This investment in a new brand look is the first wave of renewed investment in the brand, including new product innovation and stronger retail partnerships.

Pamela’s was founded by Pamela Giusto-Sorrells in 1988. She was born into a family of professional bakers and used the knowledge she built during her upbringing to become a pioneer in the world of gluten-free baking. As one of the first gluten-free, allergy-friendly products to hit the market, Pamela’s products have been established as staple ingredients in many households for generations. From the pancake mix to the baking mixes to the graham crackers, there are countless creative recipes that can be made using Pamela’s products. Just like Pamela learned to bake from her family, her products have been bringing families together as they develop new and unique ways to make craft delectable food for their tables.

A primary goal of the new rebranding is to put these recipes front and center, so the most notable change is that Pamela’s products packaging will now feature real imagery of the product and the recipes that can be created using it. The new brand elements give Pamela’s a more modern feel that better aligns with the contemporary lifestyle of Pamela’s consumers. Currently, Pamela’s products can be found in Whole Foods, Walmart, Kroger, Publix, and other major retailers around the country as well as on Amazon.

“While our look is evolving to resonate with the contemporary lifestyle of our avid consumers, inside the packaging are the same great Pamela’s products,” says John Becker, CEO of Pamela’s. “The recipes and formulas haven’t changed, and we are still very committed to Pamela’s original mission of developing creative recipes that are allergen-friendly and always gluten-free. We are energized by the future of this brand, with more exciting news soon to come.”



