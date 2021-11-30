Reading Bakery Systems (RBS) has expanded its project management team in response to global growth by hiring Michael McDermott, Michael Manley, and Vardan Upadhyaya as project managers.

“We are excited to welcome three talented professionals to RBS. Each bring a blend of education and experience, that will enhance the strength of our project management group. Together, the new project managers will work to exceed our quality, customer service, and delivery goals for RBS’ growing global customer base,” said Tremaine Hartranft, director of technical sales, RBS.

Prior to joining RBS:

Michael McDermott held product planning and service, process analyst, and customer service and solutions positions spanning twenty-six years at Carpenter Technology Company. He has an associate degree in architectural technology and has attended Albright College for business administration in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Michael Manley held product coordination and management as well as advanced manufacturing positions at Fleetwood Fixtures, Sweet Street Desserts and CHL Systems. He holds associate degrees in business administration and psychology from the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Vardan Upadhyaya held applications, operations and business development support positions at Brentwood Industries and VSU Global. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Alvernia University in Reading, Pennsylvania.

For more information about Reading Bakery Systems or our employment opportunities, please visit readingbakery.com.