Reading Bakery Systems (RBS) has announced the promotion of Shane Hanlon to manager, project services.

Hanlon, a manufacturing veteran with 29 years of experience, has been with RBS since 2013. Throughout his career, Shane has exceled in a wide range of disciplines, including management, sales, customer service, technology integration, manufacturing engineering as well as all facets of project management.

“Shane has personally contributed to the success of many projects at RBS, necessitating the harmonization of complex data and customer requirements.” said Tremaine R. Hartranft, technical sales director at Reading Bakery Systems. Hartranft continued: “Shane has the leadership and vision to drive the Project Management department forward, aligning opportunities to create value and deliver solutions to our customers.”

As the manager, Project Services Shane will lead the overall day-to-day project management activities, as well as continue to manage individual projects. Hanlon is a native of Westchester, PA and makes his home in Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania.

For more information about Reading Bakery Systems or our employment opportunities, please visit: readingbakery.com.