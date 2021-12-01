Land O’Frost, Inc., one of the nation’s best-selling brands of pre-sliced deli meats and a producer of specialty meats, has announced a partnership between its brand Gone Rogue and Life Time Fitness, a leading chain of high-end health clubs across the nation.

Beginning December 1, 2021, Gone Rogue All-Natural Turkey Bites will be available to purposeful protein seekers across the U.S. With on-the-go protein-forward options, Life Time Fitness members now have a new way to tackle their nutrition and fitness goals.

With the addition of All-Natural Turkey Bites to Life Time Fitness LifeCafes, more than 40 facilities across the country will champion the pursuit of better health, nutrition and overall lifestyle choices. Baked to perfection, Turkey Bites are created in small batches to ensure each bite is packed with specially-blended spices. Made from lean, all-natural turkey from American farms, each one-ounce bag provides 10 grams of protein per serving and is low on carbs (less than 4 grams), sugar (less than 3 grams) and calories. With four delicious flavors including Sea Salt and Black Pepper, Nashville Hot, Maple Brown Sugar, and Honey Mustard, Turkey Bites are the trifecta of sustained energy, nutrition and flavor that anyone looking to keep going needs.

“Protein is an essential component to a well-rounded diet and sustained energy. All-Natural Turkey Bites offer consumers more than 10+ grams of protein with less sugar and carbs to support an active lifestyle,” said Candace M. Cage, brand manager at Land O’Frost. “We look forward to being a preferred protein partner that provides members of Life Time Fitness with new, delicious options to drive their health goals forward.”

In addition to members having the fuel to push beyond their goals, Life Time Fitness members will also see motivational moves from professional football player and Gone Rogue endorser, Adam Thielen. As part of the partnership, video and still images of the athlete training and enjoying Gone Rogue will be shared within locations. Not only will members have a demonstration of how to Never Snack Down, but also more knowledge on how to manage their energy and stay determined to reach their goals.

For more information about Gone Rogue visit www.goneroguesnacks.com.

Source: Land O'Frost, Inc.