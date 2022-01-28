The popular SNAC Tank pitch competition returns for the second time at SNX, the all-new education and networking forum from SNAC International. Featuring guest judge and keynote speaker Rohan Oza, Founder & Managing Partner, CAVU Ventures, and Guest "Shark" on ABC's hit reality series "Shark Tank," the competition will provide innovative start-up brands the chance to pitch their products to a panel of expert judges. The winner will take home a $10,000 cash prize and gain important resources and connections with industry mentors to help scale-up, as well as valuable visibility opportunities.

Rohan Oza has worked for and with iconic global food and beverage companies and brands, including Mars, Coca Cola, Vitaminwater, Bai Brands, and Bulletproof Coffee. Oza’s current firm, CAVU Venture Partners, specializes in taking great brands to the next level and has partnered with Hippeas, Popchips, One Bar, Skinny Dipped, and many more. As a Guest Shark on ABC’s “Shark Tank”, Oza invested in current SNAC Member Jackson’s Chips. Dubbed “Hollywood’s Brandfather” by The Hollywood Reporter, Oza is a global pioneer in celebrity equity deals, and is known for transforming groundbreaking consumer products into household names.

SNAC Tank will take place during the closing keynote session at SNX on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Want to take your innovative start-up snack brand to the next level? Click here to apply today. Deadline is February 4, 2022.



