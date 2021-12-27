The popular SNAC Tank pitch competition returns for the second time at SNX, the all-new education and collaboration forum from SNAC International. Emceed by Rohan Oza, founder & managing partner, CAVU Ventures, and guest "Shark" on ABC's hit reality series "Shark Tank," the competition will provide innovative start-up brands the chance to pitch their products to a panel of expert judges. The winner will take home a $10,000 cash prize and gain important resources and connections with industry mentors to help scale-up, as well as valuable visibility opportunities.

Oza is a former chief marketing officer at Coca-Cola, and mastermind behind some of the most iconic brands in the consumer space today. Dubbed "Hollywood's Brandfather" by The Hollywood Reporter, Oza is a global pioneer in celebrity equity deals, and is known for turning groundbreaking consumer products like Vitamin Water and Smartwater into household names.

Eligibility:

Must be an innovative start-up snack brand

Product must be currently available for consumer purchase

Preferred demonstrated financial backing

Must commit to attending SNX (registration fee waived) and sending product to sample

Application:

Submit a two-minute smart-phone quality video clip pitch and complete the application form.

5 finalists will be chosen to pitch their product to a panel of expert industry judges, which includes a 2-minute pitch, 3-minute Q&A with the panel of judges. The panel of judges and the audience will vote for one brand to take home the grand prize ($10,000 cash).

The application deadline is February 4, 2022, and finalists will be notified on February 28, 2022.

SNAC Tank will take place during the closing keynote session at SNX on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Click here to apply.



