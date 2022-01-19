DouxMatok (Israel/USA), a food tech company spearheading sugar reduction with its sugar-based sugar reduction solution, Incredo Sugar, and Blommer Chocolate Company (USA), the largest cocoa processor and ingredient chocolate supplier in North America, have announced a strategic commercial partnership to produce and sell a game changing portfolio of chocolate products with significantly less sugar. Together, the companies have developed a breakthrough in chocolate applications, and are launching initially with a chocolate-flavored chip, which will be available to the Blommer network of customers in North America.

Incredo Sugar is an innovative sugar reduction product and the only solution on the market made of real cane sugar. It allows for up to 50 percent sugar reduction and enhances the perception of sweetness with substantially less sugar and no compromise on taste, texture, or sweetness. The collaborative effort will allow both Blommer and DouxMatok to offer its customers a range of chocolate products with significant sugar reduction. The first available product in the Discovery product line is a new chocolate-flavored chip, with 50 percent sugar reduction, lower calories, and higher fiber compared to traditional full sugar chocolate chips but tastes just as decadent.

“We’ve been working to provide a reduced-sugar chocolate offering for a long time, and when we began working with Incredo Sugar, we knew it would be successful,” said David Meggs, chief operating officer at Blommer Chocolate Company. “Until now, we’ve only been able to offer full sugar or zero sugar products, without a sufficient offering for sugar-reduced chocolate that meets our high taste and sweetness expectations. We’re confident that our collaboration with DouxMatok is going to advance the space and we’re excited to introduce these new offerings to our network of customers.”

Providing sugar-reduced chocolate that meets consumer needs with no compromise to taste or sweetness has been a key challenge for food brands and manufacturers, and after a year of development, this partnership addresses this long-standing industry challenge. A select group of customers started receiving and testing the innovative Incredo-enhanced chocolate-flavored chips and provided very positive feedback.

“We’re thrilled to bring our sugar reduction solution to Blommer’s extensive network of CPG customers, which will allow new innovations and exciting new product opportunities across the spectrum of confectionery, baking, and dairy industries,” said DouxMatok’s CEO, Ari Melamud. “Empowering delicious taste and enhanced nutrition while simultaneously improving the health and wellbeing of consumers globally is an ambitious goal, but as we hit these milestones in leadership in the sugar reduction space, it will catapult the industry into the next phase of food revolution.”

To learn more about DouxMatok and Incredo Sugar, please visit douxmatok.com or incredosugar.com, or follow along on LinkedIn. For more information about Blommer Chocolate Company, please visit blommer.com. Organizations interested in working with DouxMatok and Blommer can reach out to partnerships@douxmatok.com and marketing@blommer.com to learn more about product development opportunities.



