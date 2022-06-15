DouxMatok (Israel/USA), a food tech company spearheading sugar reduction with its sugar-based sugar reduction solution, Incredo Sugar, and Batory Foods (USA), a national sales and supply chain management solutions provider of commodity and specialty food ingredients, have announced a commercial distribution agreement. Starting this month, Incredo Sugar will be added to Batory Foods’ full portfolio of high-quality food ingredients, unlocking a network of customers in North America looking to reduce sugar in baked goods and confectionery products, such as cakes, snacks, cookies, chocolate, candy, spreads, and protein bars. The engagement between the two companies will expand distribution opportunities in addition to DouxMatok’s direct sales channels.

Incredo Sugar is the only solution on the market made of real cane sugar, and achieves the same level of sweetness with up to 50% less sugar and no compromise on taste or texture. As consumers across the globe, and especially in the U.S., continue to prioritize health and nutrition, Incredo Sugar can provide food manufacturers and CPGs an opportunity to reduce sugar significantly in their products while still meeting the high expectations of taste and sweetness.

“Batory Foods takes pride in providing a range of high-quality ingredient solutions for our customers, and sugar reduction has been a key area of focus since our company was founded,” said Vince Pinneri, president of Batory Foods. “Adding an innovative solution like Incredo Sugar to our portfolio of ingredients provides an excellent opportunity for us to keep up with growing demands of both consumers and food brands looking for products that are both indulgent and deliver on nutrition. Another major advantage that we see in Incredo Sugar is that supply is not limited.”

The market segment of sugar for bakery & confectionery uses has surpassed $21 billion in recent years, accounting for nearly a quarter of the global multi-billion dollar sugar market. As this market continues to surge alongside increased awareness of health concerns associated with overconsumption of sugar, consumers are looking for healthier options both for themselves and younger generations. There is a key need to offer improved solutions at a time when nearly 50% of the adult US population is diabetic or prediabetic according to the CDC, and childhood obesity rates have surpassed 18%. The addition of Incredo Sugar to Batory Foods’ portfolio will give DouxMatok a supplemental sales channel to expand its customer reach.

“We have a commercial-ready solution and the ability to tackle evolving consumer demand for lower sugar products," said Kelly Thompson, DouxMatok’s senior vice president, head of North America. "Working with Batory Foods is providing us an incredible opportunity to distribute Incredo Sugar to a variety of new customers seeking innovative solutions for sugar reduction. We look forward to working with health-minded companies who acknowledge the overconsumption of sugar in North America and want to proactively partner with us to address this sweeping concern.”

Organizations interested in working with DouxMatok and Batory Foods can reach out to partnerships@douxmatok.com and info@batoryfoods.com to learn more about ingredient solution opportunities.