Grote Company, a manufacturer of reliable, top-quality food slicing and assembly equipment, has announced several promotions that will help it continue to grow in 2022 and beyond. With these changes, the company intensifies its focus on sales and profitability, as it integrates PFI (Precision Food Innovations) into the organization following its acquisition in 2021.

Personnel announcements include:

Greg Gavlak has been promoted to director of operations. He was previously operations leader with Grote. Gavlak now oversees Engineering and Project Support functions, in addition to operations.

Director of Sales Andy Schneider has been tapped to help streamline and optimize PFI’s sales operations to increase sales of PFI equipment to Grote’s customer base. He will continue to lead the Grote North American sales and service teams.

Tanner Adams has been promoted to the newly created role of Grote U.S. sales and service operations manager. Beyond assuming additional leadership responsibilities in the sales and service department, Adams will continue in his previous role as U.S. slicing application specialist.

“Grote Company thrived in 2021 with record-breaking growth, including the acquisition of PFI, which helps us round out our offerings and increase our customer base,” said Bob Grote, chief executive officer, Grote Company. “We look forward to continued growth in 2022 as we help our customers face the constant changes and challenges that are part of the food processing industry.”



