Grote Company, a manufacturer of reliable, top-quality food slicing and assembly equipment, announced that Aaron Thomas has accepted the role of controller for PFI (a Grote Company). In addition, Brad Eley has been appointed engineering manager for Grote Company.

Thomas has been with Grote Company for nine years, serving most recently in the role of controller for Vanmark (a Grote Company).

Eley steps into the engineering manager role after serving as mechanical engineer at the company.

“The appointment of Aaron and Brad in these roles will strengthen Grote Company as it grows to the next level,” said Greg Gavlak, director of operations, Grote Company. “We look forward to their contributions in the coming months and years as we work to continue bringing the best equipment to the food processing industry.”

With these changes, the company intensifies its focus on sales and profitability, as it integrates PFI (Precision Food Innovations), acquired by Grote Company in 2021, to help it round out its offerings and increase its customer base.

Source: Grote Company