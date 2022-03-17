Grote Company, a manufacturer of reliable, top-quality food slicing and assembly equipment, announced that it has opened a new facility in The Netherlands to better serve EU (European Union) customers. The facility features a parts warehouse and service center.

“Grote Company continues to grow,” said Bob Grote, chief executive officer, Grote Company. “Our new location in The Netherlands is the latest in a series of developments we’ve announced to address the needs of our customers all over the world.”

“The new facility here in The Netherlands is dedicated to fulfilling the needs of our customers in Europe, particularly after Brexit,” said Paul Jones, managing director of Grote Company’s UK and European operations. “This location ensures that they receive better and faster service, with reduced lead time and costs on parts orders.”

Initially, EU customers will continue to place orders through Grote’s United Kingdom team, with orders fulfilled by the team in The Netherlands.