Company: General Mills

Website: www.generalmills.com

Introduced: January 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.50-$5.49

Product Snapshot: General Mills has released new Cheerios flavors just in time for Valentine's Day.

Cheerios is bringing back Valentine’s Day favorites for a limited time: Chocolate Strawberry Cheerios and Chocolate Cheerios Valentine’s Day Packs supply the beloved flavor of real cocoa to your breakfast bowl, plus a little extra love with pink and heart-shaped O’s mixed in these varieties.

Both offers are available now at grocery retailers nationwide for a limited time. Chocolate Strawberry Cheerios are sold at a suggested price for $2.50 for Mid-Size box and $3.99 for Family Size. Chocolate Cheerios Valentine’s Day Packs are sold for a suggested price of $5.49 for 15-pouch box.



