Certified Kosher & Organic Rice Sweeteners and Rice Protein Concentrates produced by Habib Rice Limited in Pakistan. Used in a variety of different applications from candy production to bakery, snack, frozen food, drink mixes, yougart, ice cream etc. Products are: Brown Rice Syrups, Clarified Rice Syrups, Hi Maltose Rice Syrup, Rice Protein Concentrate, Soluble Rice Fiber, Rice Maltodextrin, Rice Syrup Solids.
