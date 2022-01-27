Company: Post Holdings

Website: www.postconsumerbrands.com

Introduced: January 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99-$4.99

Product Snapshot: Who says mornings can't be fun? PEBBLES, officially licensed from Warner Bros. Consumer Products, is introducing three new ways to enjoy everyone's favorite breakfast with new PEBBLES Shake Ups! Cocoa Explosion, PEBBLES Shake Ups! Sweet & Salty, and Marshmallow Cocoa PEBBLES.

PEBBLES Shake Ups! are shaking up the snacking game and are perfect for those that love to snack on their favorite cereal but need a more convenient option. Combining a variety of Post cereals together, PEBBLES Shake Ups! join the emerging breakfast snacks category and come in two bold varieties, and in a variety of packages, including individual snack bags and a 6-oz large pouch:

PEBBLES SHAKE UPS! COCOA EXPLOSION: A mix-up of Cocoa PEBBLES Boulders, Chocolate Honeycomb cereal, and marshmallow bits.

PEBBLES SHAKE UPS! SWEET & SALTY: A mash-up of Birthday Cake PEBBLES Boulders, Waffle Crisp cereal, and salted pretzel bits. The perfect office or school snack: just throw it in your bag and you're ready when a craving hits.

The SRPs for both flavors are $3.99 (6-oz. large pouch) and $4.99 (snack pouch box of six).

"Cereal has gone beyond the breakfast table and people are looking for even more ways to satisfy their PEBBLES cravings," said Elle Weisenberger, brand manager at Post. "On the heels of PEBBLES Crisps and Honeycomb Big Bites, we're excited to introduce even more ways for consumers to enjoy the cereals they love in a crunchable, snackable pack."

Lucky for PEBBLES fans, the brand has also introduced Marshmallow Cocoa PEBBLES, available now. Fans can watch their milk turn chocolatey with each bite of gluten-free crispy rice cereal with marshmallows and cocoa flavor. SRP: $4.29.

"Marshmallow Fruity PEBBLES completely exceeded our expectations," said Amy Brothers, senior brand manager for PEBBLES. "Marshmallow Cocoa PEBBLES is going to help make mornings a little bit more fun and we can't wait to officially welcome this new flavor to the PEBBLES family."

PEBBLES Shake Ups! and Marshmallow Cocoa PEBBLES are available in select grocery retailers beginning January 2022. For more information and additional nutritional information, visit postpebblescereal.com.



