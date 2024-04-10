For the first time ever, Post's Pebbles cereal is excited to get consumers into the swing of spring with the release of Spring Fruity Pebbles.

Spring Fruity Pebbles features the fruity taste consumers know in new springtime pink, green, yellow, and blue flakes. The new release features the Pebbles character on the box and is only available while supplies last at retailers nationwide like Walmart.

The suggested retail price is $4.00 for a small box (10-oz.) and $5.20 for a family-size box (18.5-oz.).

