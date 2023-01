Consumers can now experience PEBBLES cereal in a crunchier, more snackable variety, with the launch of PEBBLES Crunch'd.

PEBBLES Crunch'd comes in Fruit PEBBLES and Cocoa PEBBLES flavors and features a new RockStar shape. This is the first time that PEBBLES has added a new form to its lineup, and it will be a permanent extension to the brand.

The cereal is available now at retailers nationwide, with an SRP of $4.79 for its small box and $5.99 for the family size.