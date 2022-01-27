Company: GoOats

Website: https://www.gooats.life/

Introduced: Summer 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99-$5.49

Product Snapshot: GoOats has sealed the deal on a partnership that brings its newest variety, GoOats Strawberry, to retail for the first time. The fruity breakfast balls hit shelves exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Markets nationwide this January 2022.

First launched direct-to-consumer in the late summer of 2021 for back-to-school season, GoOats Strawberry is chef-inspired breakfast taking the frozen section by storm. Made with real fruit, whole grain steel-cut oats, farm-fresh milk and a touch of sweetness, each bite is a delicious, crispy, flavor-bursting breakfast with 4g of protein per serving. The convenient and fun-to-eat format is revolutionizing the conventional breakfast space by offering a twist on the nostalgic staple. It’s an on-the-go, mess-free take on a traditional bowl of oatmeal, ready in just minutes. Simply pop in the air fryer or toaster oven for a soft and gooey inside of wholesome ingredients and a crunchy exterior.

“We’re kicking off the new year the same way we like to start our day: with a delicious, wholesome, easy to prepare meal for the whole family,” said Nahum Jeannot, founder and COO of GoOats. “When I was growing up, my mother and grandmother placed an importance on breakfast, and I want to help other families create the same moments I had. GoOats is a way to do that, whether at the table or in the car on the go. With our expanded distribution at Sprouts Farmers Market, we’re able to reach a whole new pool of families during some of their most heart-felt moments.”

GoOats Strawberry joins the brand’s Apple Cinnamon, Maple Brown Sugar, and Blueberry varieties, which are currently available at select Sprouts Farmers Market shops across the nation.