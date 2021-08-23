GoOats has announced expanded distribution of its Apple Cinnamon, Maple Brown Sugar and Blueberry varieties to more than 900 points of distribution across the country. The heat-and-eat bites can now be found in nearly 400 Sprouts Farmers Market doors across the nation; 500 of Safeway’s Portland, Seattle and North California regional stores; and will also be available at 188 Jewel-Osco locations in late September.

Already popular at Mid-Atlantic and Midwest Whole Foods stores for the last three years, Heinen’s Fine Foods, and Gelson’s Markets, GoOats began its national launch with its Sprouts debut in April. Since then, the brand has also hit shelves at Meijer locations in the Midwest. The new distribution will bolster the brand’s reach to the growing number of consumers looking for wholesome options as they head back to school and to the office.

“Since our appearance on Shark Tank seven months ago, GoOats has already achieved rapid expansion and gained shelf space at a rate we could have never imaged,” said Nahum Jeannot, founder and COO of GoOats. “When we first brought GoOats to life, our goal was to re-create those nostalgic childhood mornings, which for me, always included family surrounding a bowl of oatmeal made from scratch and real ingredients. GoOats is a way to continue to share those moments with loved ones and create new lasting memories. We’re excited to expand the availability of our bites and grow our GoOats family while bringing new innovation to the table to make breakfast a ball!”

Chef-inspired, each GoOats bite is crispy crunchy on the outside and made with all-natural ingredients including whole grain steel-cut oats, farm-fresh dairy, and a touch of sweetness, delivering 4g of protein per serving. Ready to eat after just minutes in the microwave, toaster oven or air fryer, GoOats are also available online for purchase in variety packs or as subscription to stock up on delicious convenience. They are currently available in four core flavors, including:

Apple Cinnamon – A fruity and sweet combination made with real apples and spices

Maple Brown Sugar – Just a drizzle of pure Vermont maple syrup, reminiscent of a crisp fall classic

Cran-Walnut – Made with actual bites of cranberry and walnuts for an added crunch

Blueberry – Crafted with real blueberries for a burst of freshness in every bite

GoOats™ is also available at retailers including Whole Foods, Dawson’s Market, Heinen’s and Costco with an SRP of $4.99-$5.49. For more information about GoOats, visit www.gooats.life or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. For sales inquiries, please email hello@gooats.life.



