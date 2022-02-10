Company: Dr. In the Kitchen

Website: https://flackers.com/

Introduced: Late 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99

Product Snapshot: Minneapolis, MN’s Dr. In The Kitchen, makers of Flackers flax seed crackers, expanded its plant-based, fiber-rich, gluten-free cracker line with the introduction of Flax & Fonio Ancient Grain Crackers in 2021 and are showcasing them at the 2022 Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas. Three flavor varieties—Everything, Garden Vegetable, and Sea Salt—are now available at www.flackers.com and at select natural grocers around the country.

A globe-spanning search for extraordinary ingredients led Dr. In The Kitchen to West Africa, where independent farmers cultivate organic fonio—a tiny yet mighty ancient grain in the millet family. It’s nutritious, tasty, and sustainably grown. Continuing with the philosophy that ‘good food is wise medicine’, Flackers Flax & Fonio Ancient Grain Crackers pair Fonio with the nutritional power of flax seeds for a mighty combo of minerals and fiber for a simple, crunchy, nutrient-packed, gluten-free cracker. Fonio is a whole grain, consumed in its entirety for optimal benefit, aiding blood sugar management with resistant starch, and has a low glycemic index (GI) score. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) suggests that fonio has the highest calcium content of all grains, plus it is an excellent source of B vitamins including thiamine, riboflavin, and niacin, in addition to iron, zinc, magnesium, phosphorus, and copper.

Dr. In The Kitchen believes that what is good for our bodies should be good for our planet too. Fonio has been nurtured and harvested by growers in West Africa for more than 5,000 years. It is a renewable food source, requiring very little water and grows fast, allowing for up to three harvests per year. It grows well without pesticides or fertilizers and thrives in acidic, dry soil, surviving droughts and floods. Dr. In The Kitchen partnered with Terra Ingredients to source fonio directly, supporting the livelihoods of small scale West African farming communities.

“We are excited to introduce delicious fonio to a wider audience who are looking for sustainability in their snacking” said Donn Kelly, president and co-founder of Flackers.