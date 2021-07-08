Company: Food for Life Baking Co.

Website: www.foodforlife.com

Introduced: July 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Food For Life Baking Co. has announced the launch of certified organic Ezekiel 4:9 Sprouted Flourless Flax Tortillas with heart-healthy fiber and essential omega 3 and 6 fatty acids in every bite.

Food For Life's new certified organic Ezekiel 4:9 Sprouted Flourless Flax Tortillas have heart-healthy fiber and essential omega 3 and 6 fatty acids in every bite. They are made with freshly sprouted live grains and flax seeds and without any refined flour, artificial ingredients, or preservatives.

The plant-based tortillas are made with freshly sprouted live grains and flax seeds and without any refined flour, artificial ingredients, or preservatives. Each tortilla has 150 calories, 3.5g fat, 7g protein, and 5g dietary fiber. They can be used to make nutrient-dense wraps, burritos, tacos, pizzas, quesadillas, and more. Serving them warm releases their exceptionally rich, nutty flavor.

Like all Ezekiel 4:9 products, the Flax Tortillas are made from a unique combination of freshly sprouted grains and legumes that provide a source of complete protein. Food For Life's exclusive sprouting process releases important enzymes which maximize nutritional content and promote better digestion.

"We love the added health boost and flavor profile that flax seeds contribute to our latest tortilla recipe." said Gary Torres, a Food for Life company principal. "Flax seeds are a great source of soluble fiber, lignans, and omega3 fatty acids, which cannot be produced by the human body but are vital for overall health. Studies have even shown that flax seeds can also help promote cardiovascular health."

With six tortillas per package, the Ezekiel 4:9 Sprouted Flourless Flax Tortillas are available in the freezer section at natural food stores and better supermarkets across the U.S.