Company: Kettle Heroes

Website: https://kettleheroes.com/

Introduced: February 2022

Distribution: Regional

Suggested Retail Price: $1.32-$3.99

Product Snapshot: Kettle Heroes is now selling single-serving bags on a wholesale level. The individual bags vary in size ranging from .85 ounces to four ounces and are available in a variety of flavors.

“We have been extremely diligent in each step as our company continues to expand,” says Aaron Sinykin, who serves as CEO of Kettle Heroes with brother and company COO, Rudi Sinykin. “We intend to present our wholesome approach to snacking on a grander scale and we’ve made some strategic partnerships to help us make that happen.”

The expansion into single-serving packaging has been carefully navigated and the single-serving bags will be available for grab-and-go in various locations within the foodservice industry such as resorts and convenience stores around Arizona. The single-serving bags are available via wholesale in every one of the brand’s popular flavors except truffle.

Kettle Heroes partners with Total Wine, which sells its popcorn in locations throughout Arizona, as well as UNFI, the largest publicly traded wholesale distributor of health and specialty food in the U.S. and Canada, to distribute its specialty snacks regionally throughout Colorado, Utah, Nevada, Southern California and New Mexico. Kettle Heroes also works with multiple independents in the Southwestern states including Four Sons convenience stores and Air Guitar in Gilbert.

Kettle Heroes bagged popcorn is a premier on-the-go, allergen-friendly snack that provides a healthy alternative to chips or cookies. Flavors include Prickly Pear, Popcorn Zen, Original Sweet & Salty, Aged White Cheddar, Sea Salted Caramel, Hatch Green Chile, and Cinnamon Sugar Churros.