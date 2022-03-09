Company: Auntie Anne's

Website: www.auntieannes.com

Introduced: March 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $24.99-$59.99

Product Snapshot: College basketball’s biggest tournament is approaching and Auntie Anne’s is helping fans celebrate by upping their game day snacks with the return of the guest-favorite Basketball Buckets.

Available for purchase in-store and via pick-up or delivery through the Auntie Anne’s mobile app from March 10–April 6, 2022, customers can choose from:

Free Throw Bucket – The limited-edition Basketball Bucket is filled with your choice of Original Pretzel Nuggets, Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets, or Mini Pretzel Dogs; and serves up to five people. SRP: $24.99.