Company: Auntie Anne's
Website: www.auntieannes.com
Introduced: March 2022
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $24.99-$59.99
Product Snapshot: College basketball’s biggest tournament is approaching and Auntie Anne’s is helping fans celebrate by upping their game day snacks with the return of the guest-favorite Basketball Buckets.
Available for purchase in-store and via pick-up or delivery through the Auntie Anne’s mobile app from March 10–April 6, 2022, customers can choose from:
- Free Throw Bucket – The limited-edition Basketball Bucket is filled with your choice of Original Pretzel Nuggets, Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets, or Mini Pretzel Dogs; and serves up to five people. SRP: $24.99.
- 3-Pointer Bucket Trio – Includes three limited-edition Basketball Buckets with one bucket each of Original Pretzel Nuggets, Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets, and Mini Pretzel Dogs; and serves up to fifteen people. SRP: $59.99.