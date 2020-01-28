Auntie Anne's Game Day Pretzel Pack with limited-edition snack stadium

Company: Auntie Anne’s

Website: www.auntieannes.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Auntie Anne's, the world's largest hand-rolled soft pretzel franchise, is bringing back the game day eating essential. For all the football fans who are secretly just foodie fans, the Game Day Pretzel Pack includes fresh-baked Pretzel Nuggets or Mini Pretzel Dogs, assorted dips, and most importantly—a free Snack Stadium holder to display the winning combo.

The Snack Stadium, a mini-football field display, can hold your favorite bite-size pretzels. It'll complete your game day tablescape by adding some fun to the party. Whether you're craving Mini Pretzel Dogs, sweet Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets, or want to keep it classic with Original Pretzel Nuggets, this pretzel pack will prove you are the real MVP of game day snacks.

"We know that for many people, game day is as much about the food as the football," said Danika Brown, Auntie Anne's director of growth initiatives. "That's why we're excited to offer our Game Day Pretzel Pack featuring our limited-edition Snack Stadium, which creates a fun way for everyone to enjoy watching the game with their favorite pretzel snacks."

The Game Day Pretzel Pack includes two Pretzel Buckets of any variety, 10 assorted dips, and a free Snack Stadium holder with every purchase (while supplies last). The deal is available at participating stores nationwide and online through select delivery vendors, now through February 2, 2020.

