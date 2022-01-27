Company: Auntie Anne’s

Website: www.auntieannes.com

Introduced: January 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $45.99

Product Snapshot: For fans looking to be the MVP of their game day watch party, Auntie Anne’s is here for the win. The fan-favorite Snack Stadium and Game Day Snack Pack are returning to Auntie Anne’s just in time for the Big Game and includes everything you’ll need to score big with your game day crew.

The Game Day Snack Pack includes two Pretzel Buckets of any variety, six assorted dips, and a free Snack Stadium holder with every purchase (while supplies last). The offering is available at participating stores nationwide and online, now through February 13, 2022 (SRP: $45.99, price varies by location). Whether you’re craving Mini Pretzel Dogs, sweet Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets, or want to keep it classic with Original Pretzel Nuggets, this pack will prove you are the one to beat with game day snacks.



