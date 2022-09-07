Auntie Anne’s is gearing up for football season with the return of The Game Day Snack Pack featuring the fan-favorite Snack Stadium.

Fans can customize their perfect game day snacking with The Game Day Snack Pack from Auntie Anne’s, which includes:

Two pretzel buckets of any variety (choices include Original Pretzel Nuggets, Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets, and Mini Pretzel Dogs)

Six assorted dips with sweet and savory options

Snack Stadium holder

The snack will be available at participating Auntie Anne’s locations beginning Monday, September 12 through the Big Game on Sunday, February 12, 2023, while supplies last, with a suggested retail price of $50.00. Fans can order the Game Day Snack Pack online at auntieannes.com or on the Auntie Anne’s app.