Auntie Anne’s is gearing up for football season with the return of The Game Day Snack Pack featuring the fan-favorite Snack Stadium.
Fans can customize their perfect game day snacking with The Game Day Snack Pack from Auntie Anne’s, which includes:
- Two pretzel buckets of any variety (choices include Original Pretzel Nuggets, Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets, and Mini Pretzel Dogs)
- Six assorted dips with sweet and savory options
- Snack Stadium holder
The snack will be available at participating Auntie Anne’s locations beginning Monday, September 12 through the Big Game on Sunday, February 12, 2023, while supplies last, with a suggested retail price of $50.00. Fans can order the Game Day Snack Pack online at auntieannes.com or on the Auntie Anne’s app.
