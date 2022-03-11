Company: Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery

Website: www.littlenorthernbakehouse.com

Introduced: March 2022

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Maker of gluten-free and plant-based breads and bakery products, Little Northern Bakehouse is debuting Sweet Hawaiian Wide Slide bread which adds flavorful variety to their top-selling line of full-size loaves. The new loaf features a delicate sweetness that pairs perfectly with saucy BBQ sandwiches or tropical French toasts.

All Little Northern Bakehouse products use the finest quality non-GMO ingredients, are allergen friendly and certified Glyphosate Residue Free with the Bio-Checked Non Glyphosate Certified seal.