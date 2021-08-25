Company: Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery

Website: www.littlenorthernbakehouse.com

Introduced: January 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.99

Product Snapshot: As the demand for organic and more nutritious food choices continues to grow, Little Northern Bakehouse has stepped up to make organic options more accessible for all with the debut of three certified organic gluten-free bread varieties: Organic Ancient Grain, Organic Oatmeal, and Organic Original.

With very few gluten-free organic bread options on the market, Little Northern’s new loaves are made from whole grains and seeds that are easy to digest and provide a good source of protein (4g) and fiber (5g) per 2 slice serving. They are also 100 percent plant-based, allergy-friendly, non-GMO and verified glyphosate-free, making them a versatile staple to add to any pantry.