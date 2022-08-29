Company: Canyon Bakehouse

Website: www.canyonglutenfree.com

Introduced: August 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $7.99

Product Snapshot: Canyon Bakehouse is introducing gluten-free Hawaiian Sweet Rolls, which will be available late August in the frozen bread section in grocery stores nationwide.

“Our gluten-free product line continues to grow with the launch of Hawaiian Sweet Rolls,” said Danielle Benjamin, brand manager for Canyon Bakehouse. “We introduced our Hawaiian Sweet bread in 2018, and it quickly became a fan favorite. We are excited to offer this tasty variety in a versatile pull-apart roll. Millions of Americans are looking for gluten-free options, and we are happy to help them love bread again.”

Slightly sweet with a soft, pillowy texture, the rolls have 2 grams of protein and no trans or saturated fats.

Like all Canyon Bakehouse products, the new Hawaiian Sweet Rolls are made with whole grains and carefully selected and sourced ingredients. Additionally, the company’s lineup of baked goods is always Certified Gluten-Free and free from dairy, soy, sesame, peanuts, and tree nuts. The new rolls will be baked in Canyon Bakehouse’s dedicated gluten-free bakery in Colorado.

This launch expands Canyon Bakehouse’s footprint further into the roll category, following the launch of its gluten-free Brioche-Style Sweet Rolls nationwide last May.

For more information about the new Hawaiian Sweet Rolls, visit www.canyonglutenfree.com