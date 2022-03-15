Kerry has officially opened its newly upgraded facility in Rome, Georgia. A total of €125 million has been invested to create one of the most state-of-the-art food manufacturing facilities in the United States, which represents Kerry’s largest-ever capital expenditure investment and one of the biggest in Georgia’s history.

Dignitaries from the state of Georgia and Ireland attended the ribbon cutting ceremony, which took place on Monday, March 14, 2022. Those in attendance at the event included the Irish Minister for Justice Helen McEntee; Kerry CEO Edmond Scanlon; Chairman of the Board Philip Toomey; and Georgia Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson, along with state and regional elected officials.

The facility, which now employs 250 people, provides integrated taste and nutrition solutions to help customers meet growing consumer demand in the poultry, seafood and alternative protein markets across the U.S. and Canada. With a footprint of 316,000 sq ft, the facility boasts world leading food technologies and systems and has the highest standards of food safety. As part of Kerry’s sustainability strategy, Beyond the Horizon, the company has prioritized sustainability initiatives across the entire facility. This includes using 100% renewable electricity, zero waste to landfill, bulk receiving of materials, local sourcing where possible, and the extensive use of energy efficient equipment.

Oliver Kelly, president and CEO of Kerry in North America, said: “We are delighted to officially open this new facility which more than doubles our capacity in Rome and is now one of the most advanced and modern food manufacturing facilities in the country. The increased and changing demand from consumers for tasty, nutritious and sustainable food and beverages is driving accelerated change and reshaping the entire food industry. Investing in world-class facilities, such as this one in Georgia, allows us to ensure that we can continually work and co-create with our customers to respond to this changing demand. This world-class facility in Rome, Georgia, is just one example of our dedication to our goal of reaching over two billion people with sustainable nutrition solutions by 2030. We are very thankful for the support that we have received from the Governor of Georgia’s office and we look forward to this continued partnership.”