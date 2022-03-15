Company: Hometown Food Company

Website: https://hometownfoodcompany.com/

Introduced: March 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99-$3.49

Product Snapshot: Morning breakfast crew: Hometown Food Company is releasing a portfolio of new frozen pancakes from your favorite shelf stable pancake mix brands. Hungry Jack pancake mix has been a staple in the pancake mix aisle, bringing breakfast options to households for over 50 years. Funfetti pancakes let households make every day a celebration. These new items will ease your morning breakfast preparation, bring variety for the whole family, and still deliver on the brand promises households have come to rely on.

"Morning breakfast consumption at home has increased in the past few years, as more people work from home. Hometown recognizes the need for a quick, hot breakfast, so we are bringing our signature pancake mix to life in the frozen breakfast aisle. By introducing frozen pancakes under both the Hungry Jack and Funfetti brands, we are bringing options for all members of the family," said Dan Anglemyer, COO of Hometown Food Company.

Hungry Jack frozen pancakes are now available in regular size, buttermilk and chocolate chip flavors, and mini buttermilk size; Funfetti frozen pancakes come in a mini buttermilk size, regular, and unicorn. For a quick option, the pancakes can be heated up in the microwave in under a minute or for a longer option, in the conventional oven for just under 12 minutes.

"Our Hungry Jack and Funfetti frozen pancakes are a great way to kick off the morning with a hot breakfast, with options for the whole family," Anglemyer continued. "With flavors and sizes to satisfy everyone, we're confident this will become a favorite staple in every household."

Hungry Jack and Funfetti frozen pancakes are now available nationwide for an MSRP ranging from $2.99 to $3.49 each. For more information, visit HungryJack.com or Funfetti.com.



